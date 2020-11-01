27 missing children recovered by US Marshals operation in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJW) — The Justice Department reported Friday that 27 missing children were found in Virginia as part of “Operation Find Our Children.”

The effort brought together U.S. Marshals with police, detectives and special agents from the state and federal levels, to recover the children over a five-day span. Six other children who were reported missing were also discovered to be with their legal guardians during this investigation.

A social services team along with medical professionals also helped in the process.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and ‘Operation Find Our Children’ does just that,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement. “While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the U.S. Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana and other states. Because of this initiative, the recovered children are now out of harm’s way.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has reportedly found more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.

