VIRGINIA (WJW) – Dozens of animals were found dead during an animal cruelty investigation at a Virginia zoo.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, nearly 100 animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County, Virginia on Wednesday when the Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit was conducting an investigation.

According to the report, the Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Victoria LaCivita released a statement saying, “The Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit offers support and prosecution of animal cruelty cases upon request of a local Commonwealth’s Attorney or law enforcement agency. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, LaCivita did say a tiger from the zoo was euthanized to end its suffering.

According to PEOPLE, one of the warrants dated Dec. 8 said that the animals found dead at the zoo include cranes, servals, an alligator, a llama and a macaw. According to the warrant, investigations also found animal body parts including a giraffe head and zebra legs.

Authorities also recovered animal body parts such as a giraffe head, zebra legs, and a mandrill head, according to the warrant.

According to a press release from PETA, this is at least the second time that Natural Bridge Zoo has been cited for the same animal cruelty issue. The zoo received a federal Animal Welfare Act citation in 2015 for failing to provide an elephant with adequate veterinary care.

According to PETA, it has reached out the the United States Department of Agriculture numerous times about the elephant’s mistreatment.

According to the press release, the USDA issued Natural Bridge Zoo a $41,500 penalty for egregious violations of the AWA in 2019. The USDA has also cited the zoo nearly 150 times, according to PETA.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Rockbridge General District Court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.