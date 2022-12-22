CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s prepared for the winter weather making its way into Northeast Ohio Thursday through Christmas day.

According to a press release from ODOT, the snowplows and drivers are ready to begin 12-hour shifts around the clock for as long as the winter weather continues.

Road travel from Friday through Sunday will be impacted, the release said. If you plan to travel this holiday weekend, its important to allow plenty of extra travel time and plan ahead.

ODOT also warned drivers not to expect perfect road conditions if they do have to travel. Drivers will be plowing and treating the roads, but it might be difficult to keep up with the winter weather.

Northeast Ohio ODOT has more than 260,000 tons of salt on hand and more than 300 snowplow drivers ready to keep the roads as safe as possible.

Even as the forecast is changed and updated over the next several hours, one thing remains the same, ODOT snowplows will be working around the clock, the release said.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning for dangerously cold temperatures.

