MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police officers responding Thursday night to a report of a homicide at a Springmill Street convenience store found a 26-year-old man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at M&S Drive Thru, 753 Springmill St. An employee of the business reported the killing, according to a news release.

He and another 26-year-old man who was shot in the calf at the store were taken to a Mansfield hospital.

The man who was killed will be sent for an autopsy, according to the release. His identity has not yet been released.

A 24-year-old woman who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot was found to have been at the convenience store when the shooting happened. She fled before officers arrived, according to the release.

Major crimes detectives are now working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.