CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials are investigating after a man was shot in the head Sunday evening.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics responded to the 2100 block of E.30th Street for reports of the shooting.

Officials say they transported the victim, a 26-year-old man, to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.