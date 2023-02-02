**Editor’s note: Check above for a previous story about Playhouse Square.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 25th-anniversary production of Riverdance will continue its tour with a stop at Playhouse Square in March!

Riverdance will be at KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on March 3 through March 5, Playhouse Square announced in a press release Thursday.

The 2023 Tour recently kicked off with a special performance on America’s Got Talent, seen by over 7 million people across the country, the release said.

The release said the tour will be a “powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.”

Showtimes will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be purchased by calling 216-640-8600.

Click here for more about Playhouse square, click here.