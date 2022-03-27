***The video above is from a previous report***

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The reward is raised to $25k for information that directly leads to the arrest of a suspect on the loose after the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee in January.

James Kimbrough III is wanted for killing a 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Rt. 254 and Abbe Road in Sheffield Village, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kimbrough III is a suspect in at least two other recent shootings in the Lorain area, the U.S. Marshals say.

Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip here.