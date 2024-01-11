(WJW) – Check your Ohio Lottery tickets!

One lucky winner is holding a Lucky For Life ticket worth $25,000 a year for life.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Zip Thru Beverage in Elyria.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Wednesday, Jan. 10 drawing. The winning numbers were: 2-3-15-22-30 and lucky ball 14.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum payment of $390,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

$25,000 for life is the games second top prize. The Lucky For Life grand prize is $1,000 a day for life. The odds of winning the top prize are just 1 in 30,821,472.

Click here to check your numbers.