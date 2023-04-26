[Editor’s Note: The video above shows how the gas station that sold the winning Powerball ticket is rewarding staff and a local charity.]

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – Check your pockets, wallet, trash, and anywhere else you may have stuck a lottery ticket.

Someone in NE Ohio could be holding a winning Powerball jackpot ticket in their hand, and may not know it yet.

It’s been a week since the $252.6 million winning ticket was sold at the Get Go, located at 265 East Highland Road in Macedonia, but no one has stepped forward to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

FOX 8 Photo

Of course, it’s possible the lucky winner already knows they are millions of dollars richer but, read FOX 8‘s report on what to do – and not to do – if you hit the lottery and are busy assembling their team of experts before stepping forward to claim the prize.

Officials say the winner has 180 days to make their claim.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The drawing was held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

The cash-out payment for the ticket is $134.7 million.