(NEXSTAR) — While nearly 197,000 decided to pack up their things and leave Ohio last year, even more decided to call the Buckeye State home, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

An estimated 252,000 people moved to Ohio in 2022, the Census estimates.

Of those, more than 49,000 came from another country. The data set did not specify which countries people immigrated from.

Another 16,800 traded their warm Florida temperatures for Ohio, Census data shows.

Other new Ohio residents didn’t have to travel as far, instead crossing the border from a neighboring state. Here’s how many new residents the Census estimates Ohio gained from its neighbors:

Michigan: 12,753

Indiana: 12,230

Kentucky: 13,836

West Virginia: 11,095

Pennsylvania: 11,399

Census estimates show the fewest new Buckeyes, just 63, came from Wyoming. Other less-popular former states include New Hampshire (152) and Alaska (168).

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Over 11.7 million people call Ohio home, according to 2022 Census data.