CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FBI is reminding residents the search for a missing Cleveland woman is ongoing.

Rajah McQueen, 27, was last seen in her car at about 7:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021 in the east of East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the FBI, her car was last seen with another person behind the wheel. There were two new bullet holes in it. The FBI said the hubcaps and license plate were removed, and a dealer plate was in the rear window.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of McQueen or her missing car, which is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with tips should call the FBI tip line at 216-583-5383. You can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.