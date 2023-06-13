***The video above is from a previous report.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lachelle Jordan is home safe, but investigators are still searching for the perpetrators of her kidnapping.

The 30-year-old Cleveland EMT disappeared on May 6, leading to an all-out search by police, family members and the community.

Days later, she was found limping into an East Side convenience store, saying that she escaped from unnamed kidnappers.

She told 911 dispatchers that the kidnappers tried to burn her alive.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help in the case. Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said they’re offering an up to $2,500 reward for pertinent information.

“Any information reference the identity of the kidnappers, location she was kept and/or sightings of the victim/kidnappers during the time she was reported missing would prove extremely helpful in their investigation,” investigators said in a release.

Those who may have information regarding the crime should reach out to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.