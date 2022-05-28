EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify a person of interest in an attempted murder that happened in January.

The incident occurred at 14340 Euclid Avenue on January 11 between 1:45 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., according to the East Cleveland Detective Bureau.

(Credit: East Cleveland police)

Officers say the male victim was shot multiple times and sustained life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help in this case, call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7463.