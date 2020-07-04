$2,500 reward now offered in search for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist in Cleveland

1  of  6
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. has issued a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone with information regarding a hit-and-run incident that left a motorcyclist dead on July 1.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, a driver crashed into a 29-year-old motorcyclist around 2:25 a.m. at Corlett Avenue and East 130th Street, and then sped off.

Police have still not been able to locate the suspect or their vehicle, but they describe the car as a light-colored SUV that would have damage to its right passenger side.

Those with information should call investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

