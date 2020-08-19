$2,500 reward in shooting death of 8-year-old girl at Akron birthday party

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the murder of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett.

The little girl was at a birthday party at a house on Roselle Avenue in Akron at about 11:45 p.m. Friday when a suspect or suspects fired shots. MiKayla, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, was shot and killed.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Akron police said her injury was non-life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-88-ATF-TIPS. People can also email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website.

Akron has seen four homicides in five days. Police Chief Kenneth Ball said the city’s homicide rate is up by 50 percent, while calls for shots fired are up 25 percent.

“There is a disturbing trend, we have not been able to quantify it yet. We’ve seen many more 12, 13-year-olds being arrested with firearms and having other offenses that relate to those crimes of violence,” Ball said on during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: