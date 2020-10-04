25-year-old man killed in crash while driving stolen vehicle, Geauga County deputies say

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Geauga County deputies are investigating after a man was killed in a crash while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, the car was stolen from Russell Township on Sunday morning.

A deputy spotted the vehicle going 103 mph while eastbound on SR 87 in the area of Punderson State Park. He turned around to catch up to the vehicle.

He witnessed the vehicle go off the left side of the road while trying to pass other cars in the area of Bass Lake Rd. The vehicle flipped several times and the driver was ejected.

The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded handgun was also recovered, however, it did not belong to the vehicle’s owner.

Multiple agencies assisted with the crash, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Russell Township police, Newbury and Burton Fire departments.

