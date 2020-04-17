LIVE: 25 Cleveland Clinic caregivers leaving for New York hospital to assist with COVID-19 efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Twenty-five Cleveland Clinic caregivers will travel to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Friday to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

**We will stream their departure LIVE at around 8:45 a.m.**

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in the United States, Cleveland Clinic reached out to health systems in the hardest-hit areas of the country to provide assistance, according to a release.

Cleveland Clinic connected with hospitals in New York and Michigan that have requested help of available caregivers, including critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, board-certified critical care and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants, and CT and X-ray technicians.

United Airlines is donating transportation for the caregivers headed to New York.