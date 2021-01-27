$2,400 monthly stimulus payments for mothers? Celebrities join call for Biden to create ‘Marshall Plan for Moms’

(WJW) — A long list of celebrities are calling for the Biden administration to give mothers higher stimulus checks.

Alyssa Milano, Charlize Theron and Eva Longoria are among those who have signed on to a campaign being spearheaded by Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani.

The campaign asks President Joe Biden to put into place a “Marshall Plan for Moms,” a “plan to pay our mothers for their unseen, unpaid labor.”

I joined @GirlsWhoCode + @ReshmaSaujani to call on the Biden Administration to pass a #MarshallPlanforMoms. We are in a national crisis, and moms are leaving the workforce in droves. We need to support them. https://t.co/qN7RhAtFE2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2021

The Marshall Plan for Moms website states:

“Like the original Marshall Plan of 1948, this plan would be a financial investment in rebuilding from the ground up. COVID has decimated so many of our careers. Two million of us have left the workforce, at a rate of four times that of men in September alone. Millions more have been forced to cut back our hours or work around the clock to keep our jobs and be full-time caregivers.” It calls for Biden to establish a task force to create a Marshall Plan for Moms; implement a short-term monthly payment to moms depending on needs and resources; and pass policies like paid family leave, affordable childcare and pay equity. “

In an opinion piece for “The Hill” back in December, Saujani stated the payment should be a “means-tested $2,400 monthly payment to the women who are the bedrock of our economy and our society.”

Today, @GirlsWhoCode took out a full-page ad in the @nytimes calling on the Biden administration to support moms by implementing a #MarshallPlanForMoms in the first 100 days. 50 prominent women signed on to our letter.



Take action and add your name: https://t.co/1o14L9yRsy pic.twitter.com/7xGQXXygW4 — reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) January 26, 2021

“It’s time to put a dollar figure on our labor. Motherhood isn’t a favor and it’s not a luxury. It’s a job. The first 100 days are an opportunity to define our values. So let’s start by valuing moms,” says the website.