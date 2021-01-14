Young woman stabbed to death in Akron; woman arrested trying to leave the scene

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – 36-year-old Rochelle Paul is scheduled for arraignment Thursday on aggravated murder charges.

Rochelle Paul

She’s accused of killing 24-year-old Sara Stubbs in a home in the 1100 block of Nome Ave. in Akron.

Akron police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the home Wednesday just after midnight, according to a press release.

They found Stubbs with multiple stab wounds. She died at the hospital.

Police say officers were able to obtain critical information which helped them identify and detain Rochelle Paul, who was trying to leave the scene.

Paul is in the Summit County Jail.

