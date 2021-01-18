24-year-old Toledo police officer shot, killed during SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — A Toledo police officer was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff Monday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 2200 block on Fulton Street just before 4 p.m.

Officers had barricaded the home of a suspect who was wanted for allegedly vandalizing a cathedral earlier Monday morning.

Officers attempted negotiations with the suspect for several hours but were unsuccessful. The SWAT team then fired gas into the home.

Police say the suspect exited the home, brandished two firearms, and began shooting at officials.

Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was struck once and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect also suffered a gunshot injury. Their condition is unknown.

A #toledopolice officer and a suspect have been shot during a standoff. More information will follow. pic.twitter.com/VyfN3cCT3F — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 19, 2021

Officer Stalker has served as a member of the Toledo Police Department since July 2018.

“He was an amazing police officer. He has a fiancé and they have a very young child,” Chief George Kral said during a press conference.

Chief Kral says Officer Stalker was not a member of the SWAT team and was doing perimeter when he was struck.

Police will hold another press conference on Wednesday to provide the public with more information. Meantime, Chief Kral asks the community to please respect the privacy of Officer Stalker’s family.