NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old Ashtabula man died early Wednesday, Oct. 25, when his pickup truck went off the road and flipped.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Middle Road west of state Route 193, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck driven by Vincent L.A. Noah, 24, of Ashtabula, was headed east when it went off the right side of the road, struck a boulder, fire hydrant and tree, then overturned and struck another tree before coming to a stop.

Noah was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.