PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Tri-C Campus in Parma was bustling with enthusiasm Saturday as more than 2500 walkers gathered for the 23rd Annual Buddy Walk.

The event aims to extend support to the Down Syndrome community in Northeast Ohio.

The event was organized by the Down Syndrome Association of NE Ohio (DSANEO).

Among the attendees were Fox 8’s Todd Meany, who kicked off the event by delivering a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem. Special guests in attendance included FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel, Natalie Herbick, Andre and Jen Knott, along with Eli and Eve.

The event featured performances by firefighters, magicians, and other talented individuals.

Beyond the festive atmosphere, the primary goal of the Buddy Walk is to raise funds for DSANEO’s crucial programs and initiatives. With hopes set high, the organization aimed to surpass the $250,000 mark through this event alone.

Courtesy: Gabe Spiegel

These funds will play a pivotal role in enabling DSANEO to continue providing social engagement, therapies, activities, and unwavering support to more than 1200 families in Northeast Ohio.

More about the organization here.