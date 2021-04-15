23-year-old claims $235M jackpot, becomes youngest Powerball winner in Florida history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJW) — A 23-year-old man has become the youngest person to win the Powerball in Florida.
According to the Florida Lottery, Thomas Yi won a $235.4 million jackpot in a Powerball drawing held last month.
“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi said in a press release. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life-changing.”
Yi chose to accept his winnings as a lump-sum of $160,038,447.27, the Florida Lottery reports.
The agency says Yi plans to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field. He is youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize.