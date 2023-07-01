(Above video is a recent story about an Olmsted Township woman sentenced for animal neglect)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Twenty-three kittens and cats left in a pet carrier were “stacked on top of each other” and were “dying from dehydration,” said Debra Bartowick from the pet rescue Forever Friends Foundation.

Bartowick said the domestic kittens and cats were found in the Cleveland Metroparks Friday night “squashed” in a pet carrier, and one of the cats was actively giving birth.

“This was just shocking and appalling,” she said.

Bartowick said the kittens were suffering, panting from dehydration and would have died within hours had they not been found by a passerby. She said the nine kittens and 14 cats were given IVs for dehydration and are doing better at Able Animal Hospital in Parma.

The kittens and cats will be healthy and spayed and neutered in the next four weeks, then available for adoption, Bartowick added.

Bartowick said she speculates these animals might have been abandoned by someone trying to rescue animals because the kittens and cats were left in “expensive” pet play pens. She said hoarders are more likely to use boxes.

“Someone trying to rescue animals might have become overwhelmed and left them in the park because this is the third time someone has done something like this recently,” Bartowick said.

In each of those recent cases, she said the animals were left in pricy pet carriers, or play pens.

For more information on adopting these rescued pets and other rescued pets contact the Forever Friends Foundation.