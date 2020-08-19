22-year-old woman killed in Akron, marking 4th homicide in five days

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Akron police received a call for a body found near the train tracks in the 900 block of W. Wilbeth Rd.

According to the M.E.’s office, officers found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified.

This marks the city’s 4th homicide in 5 days.

Monday night, two men were killed in separate shootings.



Police are also investigating the shooting death of 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett Friday night.

Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball says the city’s homicide rate is up 50%.