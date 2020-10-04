22-year-old dies after car crashes in Columbia Township, OSHP says

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.

According to OSHP, the accident occurred on SR 252 near Red Wagon Farms in Columbia Township around 12:55 p.m. Saturday.

A 22-year-old Olmsted Falls man was traveling northbound on SR 252 in a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon when he drove off the right side of the roadway and over-corrected, driving his vehicle left-of-center. His vehicle was struck by a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck heading southbound.

The Hyundai then traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a grassy field.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where he later died.

Troopers say the pickup truck driver, a 38-year-old Middleburg Heights man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

