22-year-old dies after car crashes in Columbia Township, OSHP says

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.
According to OSHP, the accident occurred on SR 252 near Red Wagon Farms in Columbia Township around 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
A 22-year-old Olmsted Falls man was traveling northbound on SR 252 in a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon when he drove off the right side of the roadway and over-corrected, driving his vehicle left-of-center. His vehicle was struck by a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck heading southbound.
The Hyundai then traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a grassy field.
The 22-year-old driver was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where he later died.
Troopers say the pickup truck driver, a 38-year-old Middleburg Heights man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
investigation into this crash remains ongoing.
