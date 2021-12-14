22-year-old arrested in Kent child pornography investigation, police say

Paul Bukovak mug shot. Courtesy Kent Police Department

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police reportedly arrested a 22-year-old man on child pornography charges Tuesday morning, following a long investigation that included help from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

A search warrant was executed on the 400 block of South Francis Street, after evidence pointed to a person living at the home was “extorting and manipulating juveniles to send nude photos and videos over the internet,” Kent police said in a statement.

Devices that contained sexually explicit videos and photos of children were removed from the property Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the victims in the photos and videos are all between 5 and 15 years old and that they’re from the United States as well as the United Kingdom.

The suspect, who police identified as Paul Bukovac, was charged with two Class 2 felonies: Using a minor in “nudity-oriented material” and pandering obscenity with a minor.

This investigation is ongoing.