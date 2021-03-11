22 pounds of meth found inside car door panels during Ohio traffic stop, troopers say

Watch our report, above, on Ohio troopers finding more illegal drugs during traffic stops

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a drug bust was made during a traffic stop in Madison County on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the highway patrol, at just after 9:30 p.m., troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac SRX with California registration. The vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 70 in Madison County due to a speed violation, the highway patrol reported.

“Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband in the door panels,” the release stated.

Troopers said they seized 22 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $220,000.

courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

A felony drug charge was filed against the driver and two other men; all three are from Arizona.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.