CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 21-year-old man shot in the chest Tuesday evening at Quincy Gas on the city’s east side later died, according to city police.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the gas station near the intersection of East 40th Street and Community College Avenue.

Responding Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officers aided the victim until EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

City homicide investigators responded to the scene, and found the victim with with a group of people when an unknown number of suspects began firing in their direction, striking the victim in the chest.

The suspects fled in a light-colored SUV and have not been identified.

A nearby home in the 2400 block of East 40th Street was also struck by gunfire, though the people inside were not injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.