21-year-old man killed after argument in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.
According to the medical examiner, officers responded to 911 calls from people who were witnessing an argument on Thursday around 6 p.m.
A man was shot multiple times.
Police found the victim inside a vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
