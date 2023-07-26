[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.]

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old Kent man died at a hospital after being pulled from his car, which crashed Wednesday then caught fire.

Officers who responded to the scene Wednesday on state Route 303 just east of Kirby Lane found a compact car that had collided with a loaded dump truck and caught fire, according to a news release.

A passerby was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. But the driver of the compact car, identified as 21-year-old Griffin Belden of Kent, was trapped and removed with help from Streetsboro firefighters, according to the release.

Belden was transported to an Akron hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old Cleveland man, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The Portage County Emergency Management Agency responded to handle diesel fuel that had leaked from the truck. FirstEnergy crews responded to repair a utility pole also damaged in the crash, knocking out power in the vicinity.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.