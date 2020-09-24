21-year-old killed in Canton shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. near 9th St. and Fulton Ave. NW.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle as officers were on their way to the shooting scene.

The victim was identified as Deshaun Tucker, 21.

He was shot in the chest and died at the hospital, according to Canton police.

If you have information on the shooting, call detectives at (330)489-3144 or (330)649-5800.

