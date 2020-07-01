21-year-old, 18-year-old killed in crash near Mansfield; 3 teens critically hurt

Editor’s Note: The video above is ODOT video of a crash involving a police cruiser.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two young people on US-30 in Richland County Tuesday.
Around 4 p.m. a driver headed east on US-30 traveled left of center and hit another car head on.
Both drivers were killed instantly.
The driver of the first vehicle is identified as 21-year-old Hailey Thompson of Mt. Gilead.
Crash investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver in the other vehicle is identified as 18-year-old Alyssa Pine of Bloomville.
She had three teenage passengers in her car. All three were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.
