21-year-old, 18-year-old killed in crash near Mansfield; 3 teens critically hurt

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two young people on US-30 in Richland County Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. a driver headed east on US-30 traveled left of center and hit another car head on.

Both drivers were killed instantly.

The driver of the first vehicle is identified as 21-year-old Hailey Thompson of Mt. Gilead.

Crash investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in the other vehicle is identified as 18-year-old Alyssa Pine of Bloomville.

She had three teenage passengers in her car. All three were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.

