CLEVELAND (WJW) – City Dogs Cleveland kennel is in urgent need of help as it is full, with over 170 dogs, far more than it was designed to house.

City Dogs thinks more dogs will be coming in with the nice weather.

“We NEED to find homes for these dogs and we need our community’s help to spread the word and slow down the flood of dogs,” City Dogs wrote on Facebook.

The kennel is requesting the community’s help to spread the word and find homes for the dogs.

They are offering adoption fees of just $21 through May 26, which includes microchipping, county licensing, basic vaccinations, and spay/neuter.

They are also asking people to reclaim any missing pets and to consider fostering.

Donations to Friends of CITY DOGS Cleveland are appreciated to help with the high medical expenses.

Check out some of their adoptable pets here.