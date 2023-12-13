MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — For more than a decade, Fox 8 viewers have helped us raise more than $21 million to help children battle cancer.

All it takes is buying a ticket for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home.

In the video above, Fox 8’s Kristi Capel takes us to Mayfield Village, where work to build the home kicked off Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at 6 a.m. The cost will be $100 each, which means our viewers could help us raise $2.6 million for St. Jude Research Hospital.

You’ll also have a chance to win a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a new spa from Litehouse Pools and Spa and many other prizes.