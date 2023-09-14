Attached video: June’s Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series Red

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets are now available for the 2024 Cleveland Monster Jam!

The Cleveland Monster Jam is a family fun event that will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

World champion athletes will compete with 12,000-pound monster trucks by showing off their skills and racing in head-to-head battles for the event championship.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will also be held in Cleveland that same weekend. At the Pit Party, fans can see the monster trucks up close and meet the drivers and crews. Other activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, photo opportunities and much more!

Monster Jam official hours and events:

Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at 1 and 7 p.m. with the Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. – noon

Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. with the Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. – noon

Truck lineup:

Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson

El Toro Loco® driven by Armando Castro

Dragon™ driven by Coty Saucier

Megalodon® driven by TBA

Wild Side driven by Zack Garner

Raminator driven by Mark Hall

Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer; 1 truck/driver TBA

For local Cleveland Monster Jam event information, click here.

Tickets are now on sale for Monster Jam Preferred Customers. Ticket sales open to the general public on Sept. 19. Buy your tickets here.