(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday.

This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000.

Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Other prizes will also be announced.

It all starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Tickets go fast, so make sure you are ready to log on or call in. There will be 25,000 tickets available.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.