CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians announced Manny Ramirez and Dale Mitchell will be inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame.

The pair will be inducted during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, August 19, at the first induction class since 2016, according to a press release from the Cleveland Guardians.

Manny Ramirez (1993-2000) was the 13th overall pick in the 1991 MLB Draft out of George Washington High School in New York City. Ramirez spent eight seasons with Cleveland, where he became one of baseball’s most feared sluggers, according to the release.

He represented the club in four All-Star games and was awarded three Silver Slugger awards while with Cleveland.

Dale Mitchell (1946-1956) will join Ramirez in the Guardians Hall of Fame.

He was the 1948 World Series champion outfielder and spent nearly his entire career with the Indians.

During his time in Cleveland, Mitchell represented the club in two All-Star games, according to the release.

Before his career with Cleveland, Mitchell served in the Army Air Force as a quartermaster from 1942-1945.

The Guardians Hall of Fame was established in 1951 as the first team hall of fame in baseball. After The Hall of Fame celebrates its 18th induction class on Aug. 19, the Guardians will play Detroit at 7:10 p.m.

Courtesy of Medical Mutual, 12,500 fans will receive a Manny Ramirez bobblehead, according to the release