CLEVELAND (WJW) – Single-game tickets for all Cleveland Cavaliers 41 regular season and two preseason home games are going on sale this week.

Tickets for Cavs games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The Cavs will tip off the 2023-2024 regular season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a back-to-back season opener on October 27 against the OKC Thunder at 7:30 p.m. and October 28 against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m.

Before opening night, the Cavs will host two home preseason games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 12 against Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. and against Maccabi Ra’anana from Israel on October 16 at 7 p.m.

Click here to get your preseason and single-game tickets. According to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is a six-ticket limit per person per game when purchasing tickets.

Cavs fans can also sign up for presale ticket access by clicking here. To find the full 2023-2023 Cavs schedule, click here.