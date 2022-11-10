(WJW) – Ready to rock? You can soon watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from the comfort of your own home.

HBO released a trailer for the celebration, highlighting the newest inductees and their impact on the music industry.

The 2022 inductees include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and more.

It will air on HBO at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The induction ceremony was held on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

