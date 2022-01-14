2022 Northeast Ohio winter activities guide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If the cold weather and general state of things has you down, there are fun ways to get a little fresh air in Northeast Ohio.

Ice skating:

Ice Skating Rink at Crocker Park

186 Union St., Westlake

Open through Feb. 21. Skating and skate rental is $12 per person.

Cuyahoga Falls Ice Skating Rink

2085 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 21. Admission is free. Skate rentals are $4.

HOF City Ice Rink

215 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton

The rink is open weather permitting. Admission is $2 and skate rental is $2.

Kent Skates

East Erie Street, Kent

The outdoor ice skating rink is free and open to the public through Feb. 28.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. General admission is $2 and skate rentals are $3. Discounts for students. Reservations are available online.

Skiing:

Alpine Valley

10620 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland

This ski resort has seven trails and four lifts over 72 skiable acres Check the website for times and snow conditions.

Boston Mills-Brandywine

7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Between the two resorts, there are 18 trails and 16 lifts across 88 skiable acres. There are also freestyle terrain areas and Polar Blast snow tubing. Hours and snow reports are posted on the resort website.

Outdoor dining:

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

It’s a three-hour igloo experience for four to eight people. There is a $25 booking free and a spending minimum.

Carso Rosso Winery

19583 Hunt Rd., Strongsville

Carso Rosso Winery fittingly calls its igloos “wine globes.” Each globe is decorated in a theme and seats up to seven adults. While they are heated, warmer clothing is still recommended. Booking is $35, plus a food and drink minimum.

Don’s Pomeroy House

13664 Pearl Rd., Strongsville

The seasonal igloos can seat up to eight people. There is a $25 booking fee and a spending minimum, which varies depending on the day.

Georgetown and Vosh

18515 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

This Lakewood location has a beautiful patio that transforms into a winter wonderland with its heated igloos. The two-hour rental is $45 and there is a minimum tab. They accommodate eight adults per igloo.

Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron

It’s $50 for two hours. No outside alcohol, but beverages can be purchased on site. Outside food is welcome with a $25 fee, but that’s waived if the food is from downtown Akron.

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

The Cleveland Metroparks’ riverfront restaurant offers igloos for $24 for two hours, plus a food and beverage minimum. Capacity is eight people.

Old Firehouse Winery

5499 Lakewood Rd., Geneva-on-the-Lake

The winery has seven igloos available for reservations and is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner package. There is no rental fee, but there is a $100 deposit that is applied to the bill. The igloos are heated, but wear layers.

Rustin Grill at StoneWater Golf Club

One Club Dr., Highland Heights

Reservations for the restaurant’s four igloos last two hours and fit up to eight people. A credit card is needed to hold the reservation, and there are spending minimums for Friday and Saturday nights.

The South Side

2207 West 11th St., Cleveland

There is no free or minimum Monday through Thursday. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, reservations are for two hours, a $50 fee is required and there is a spending minimum. The lounge igloo seats up to 8, while dining igloo seats up to six.

Other fun:

The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation

16200 Valley Pkwy., Strongsville

No snow? No problem for these icy toboggan chutes. All riders must be at least 42 inches tall, and must wear gloves or mittens that cover the fingertips. Daily admission is $13. Children 11 and under at $11. Open through early March.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Hiking

18176 Brandywine Rd., Sagamore Hills

Take a hike to the frozen Brandywine Falls waterfall.

Lake Metroparks Cross Country Skiing

10381 Hobart Rd., Kirtland

You can rent skis for $3 to $5 an hour and snowshoes for $1.50 to $3 an hour at the Pine Lodge Ski Center.

Orchard Hills Park Sledding

11340 Caves Rd., Chester Township

A primo sledding hill. You can even sled after dark. Just find the pole with the “Lights” sign and switch. Turn them off if you’re the last one to leave.

Summit Metro Parks Snowshoeing

9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Borrow snowshoes for free from the Liberty Park Nature Center to use on the Bluebird Trail.