CLEVELAND (WJW)– The first day of spring was March 20. With warmer weather in the forecast, it’s time to get out and explore Northeast Ohio.

Here are a few of the events happening around Northeast Ohio this spring:

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

The musical plays at the Near West Theatre from March 25 to April 10. Tickets are $15.

Much Ado About Nothing

The Great Lakes Theater Company presents the Shakespeare’s tale of wit and romance shows from March 25 to April 10 at the Hanna Theatre.

Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show

This craft show is at Lorain Community College on March 26. Admission is free.

Cleveland International Film Festival

This year’s festival is at the organization’s new home at Playhouse Square with films showing at six theaters from March 30 to April 9.

Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention

The event at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland runs from April 1 to April 3 and features more than 300 artists.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown

Cleveland restaurants and food trucks with their best mac and cheese offerings at The Madison on April 9. It benefits WAGS 4 Kids.

Mac and Cheese Stroll

Take a walk through downtown Willoughby on April 9 and sample macaroni and cheese from 10 locations.

Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show

The annual show features local artists and crafters at Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center on April 9 and April 10.

Towpath Half Marathon

The half marathon and 5-mile races start at the Cleveland Metroparks Ohio and Erie Canal Reserveration on April 10. It’s the first of three Towpath races.

Akron Rubber Ducks home opener

The Ducks kick off their 2022 season at home on April 12 against Reading.

Cleveland Guardians home opener

The MLB lockout pushed the home opener from March 31 to April 15. The Guardians will host San Francisco.

Dyngus Day

Cleveland’s 12th annual Dyngus Day is April 18. Pop around Gordon Square for pierogi, polka and other Polish fare.

Chardon Polka Band performs on Dyngus Day. (FOX 8 file photo)

Party for the Planet

The Akron Zoo celebrates Earth Day on April 23 with crafts and demonstrations.

Party for the Planet

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo also has an Earth Day celebration on April 23 with activities, vendors and costume characters.

Geauga County Maple Festival

Chardon Square transforms into a tribute to maple syrup from April 21 to April 24 with food, games, rides, music, contests and a craft show.

(FOX 8 photo)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The legendary New York dance company performs on April 22 and April 24 at the State Theatre on Playhouse Square.

Medina Beer Fest

Main Street Medina and the Foundry Social team up for an evening of craft beer, food and fun on April 23.

Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

The April 23 bar crawl benefits the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Hop around bars with animal-themed names. There’s drink specials and shuttles.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Part of the KeyBank Broadway Series, this show runs from April 26 to May 15 at the Connor Palace.

Wayne County Cupcake Tour

Seven stores and seven cupcakes on this self-guided tour that starts at Lehman’s Hardware. It’s $15, and runs April 29 and April 30.

Fan Expo Cleveland

The worlds of comics, anime, gaming and more combine at Huntington Convention Center April 20 to May 1.

Te Amo Tequila

Sample from more than 30 tequilas, a full bar, taco and nacho bar and live entertainment. Tickets start at $65 for this May 6 event.

Color Vibe 5K

A blast of color along a 5K run in Akron’s Lock 3 on May 7.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

May 10 and May 10 at E.J. Thomas Hall as part of Playhouse Square’s Broadway in Akron Series.

Amish Country Chocolate Tour

Shop seven stops and enjoy treats from the Coblentz Chocolate Company during this event on May 13. Tickets are $25.

Spring Spectacular

The Akron Zoo’s inaugural family-friendly fundraiser is on May 20.

Cleveland International Tattoo

The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society honors fallen heroes at Cleveland Public Hall on May 21.

Cleveland Asian Festival

The festival returns to an in-person event in Cleveland’s AsiaTown neighborhood May 21 and May 22. It features live music, performances, food and a fashion show.

(FOX 8 file photo)

Cleveland Marathon

The full, half, 10K and 5K on a course that stretches to Cleveland’s west side on May 21 and May 22.

(FOX 8 photo)

Kent Craft Beer Festival

Guests enjoy samples of craft beer, many from local breweries. There’s like music and food trucks. It’s May 21.

Waitress

The Broadway musical by Sara Bareilles comes to the Hanna Theatre on Playhouse Square from May 26 to June 26.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is home to this event from May 27 to May 30. Enjoy the ribs and live music, and check out the classic Corvettes on display.

Pride in the CLE

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland hosts Pride in the CLE on June 4 at Malls B and C in downtown Cleveland.

Slavic Village Pierogi Dash

The 5K run/walk and 1-mile walk are on June 5. After the race, enjoy pierogi, smokies and craft beer, as well as live polka music.

Rib ‘N Rock

Parma’s 30th annual rib cookoff and music festival is June 9 to June 12.

Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Karamu House, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Ingenuity Cleveland team up for the city’s second Juneteenth celebration on June 18 on Mall C in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland Yoga Festival

Yoga classes all day at Edgewater Park on June 18. There’s also vendors, food and music.