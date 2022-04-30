CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns selected DE Isaiah Thomas (223rd overall) and also C Dawson Deaton (246th overall) in round 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas, who is now the third player from University of Oklahoma the Browns have picked in this draft, is 6′ 5″ and weighs 266 pounds. He reportedly chose to go to Oklahoma over Alabama and would go on to be named second-team All-Big 12 multiple times.

#Browns drafted their THIRD Oklahoma Sooner today:

DE Isiah Thomas – 7th Rd, #223#NFLDraft @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 30, 2022

Deaton, who heads to the Browns after playing at Texas Tech, is 6′ 5″ and some change and weighs 307 pounds. His family reportedly has a long history of attending Texas Tech. There he was named second-team all-conference two times.

Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Browns already picked two players in round 4, K Cade York and DT Perrion Winfrey, along with RB Jerome Ford in round 5 and WR Mike Woods in the 6th round earlier Saturday.

All of Saturday’s picks are joining the Friday selections of CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.