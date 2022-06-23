CLEVELAND (WJW/AP)– It’s NBA Draft Day.

The draft will take place tonight at Barclay’s Center in New York. This year’s draft will include only 58 picks instead of the usual 60. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have forfeited second-round picks for talking to free agents before allowed.

The Orlando Magic will tip things off at 8 p.m. when they make the first pick.

The Cavs have three picks in the draft, including the 14th overall pick in round 1. There are talks about possibly trading down in the first round to add a veteran and/or future picks.

The Cavs will also have picks 39 and 56. With that 14th overall pick, the Cavs could be in a position to land another kid from Akron: the other St. Vincent St. Mary alum, who played college basketball at the Ohio State University, Malaki Branham.

Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren have been considered the top three players available, in some order, in the NBA draft. The Magic will determine who goes first tonight, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets slated to follow.

The Sacramento Kings hold the No. 4 pick, a spot that produced last season’s Rookie of the Year in Toronto forward Scottie Barnes. They could have players such as Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Iowa forward Keegan Murray to choose among, though it’s unclear which way the Kings might be leaning — or even if they will make the pick at all instead of trading it.