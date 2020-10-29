2021 St. Jude Dream Home: Here’s when tickets go on sale

(WJW) — Mark your calendars! Tickets for the 2021 FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 25 at 6 a.m.

See today’s groundbreaking in the video, above.

Tickets go fast, but we are happy to tell you we will be selling 22,000 tickets this year; that’s 2,000 more than previous years. Tickets are $100 each. When you buy a ticket, you will also have a chance to win a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall. And, we are also happy to have Litehouse Pools and Spas back on board with us!

The home, located in Olmsted Falls, will be given away to one lucky winner on May 12 during FOX 8 News in the Morning.

2021 St Jude Dream Home

The home will be built once again by Cleveland Custom Homes. It’s valued at more than $500,000 and is about 2,800 square feet. It’s a two-story house, with four bedrooms, and 3.5 baths.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!