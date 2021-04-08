2021 Ohio State Fair will be closed to public, limited to competitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Fair will limit events this year to livestock and educational competitions.

It will not be open to the public. Only exhibitors, their families and guests will be able to attend this year’s fair, which will start on July 19 and last for an extended period.

Fair officials sited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and financial issues as reasons for the decision.

“While we are hopeful that we will soon be on the other side of this pandemic, the reality is that cases of COVID-19 remain high, and we just don’t know how things will look in July,” the Ohio State Fair said on Thursday. “That is why we have decided to significantly limit the scope of the 2021 Ohio State Fair, focusing on livestock competitions and concluding with a modified Sale of Champions to celebrate the hard work of our young exhibitors.”

Rides, concerts, food vendors and other fair activities are expected to return in 2022.