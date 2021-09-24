2021 Northeast Ohio haunted house and haunted hayride guide

(Warning: Some images and video in this story may not be appropriate for all audiences.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spooky season is upon us and Northeast Ohio is home to some of the country’s biggest and best haunted houses.

Here are some of the best places to get a scare for Halloween:

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30.

General admission is $30. Speed passes are $2. Group rates are available.

7 Floors of Hell calls itself a “scream park” and features five different attractions, including The Cemetery, The Catacombs and The Butcher Shop. A trip through this entire haunt can take hours.

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight starting Sept. 10. Sundays from 8 p.m. to midnight in October.

Admission is $20. After 11 p.m., it’s $15.

The Broadview Heights Lions Club has operated this haunted house as a nonprofit for more than 40 years. This season it could reach $3 million raised for charity. Not recommended for children under 14.

Carnival of Horrors

Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

Fridays 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

General admission is $25 and speed passes are $30. Save $1 by buying early online.

If you have coulrophobia, the Carnival of Horrors is not the place for you. It’s four haunted houses in one, with the Fun House, the Trail of Terror, the Insane Asylum and the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision.

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Rd., Chippewa Lake

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight beginning Sept. 25. Open Halloween from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Blackout nights Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

General admission is $30. Skip the line pass is an extra $10. The touch pass is $6 more. Recommended to buy tickets online.

The Slaughterhouse is back and better than ever for 2021 with more than 70,000 square feet of horror. The haunted house tells the story of Karver Meats and the terrifying secrets of its missing employees.

Escape from Blood Prison

Mansfield Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield

Fridays and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $25. Ultra lightning passes are $55. Group rates are available. Cash only on site.

The historic Mansfield Reformatory can be scary on a regular night. But during October, it’s overrun by terrifying prisoners. All visitors must be at least 10. Be prepared to show proof of age for children.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton

Open Fridays and Saturdays in September. Also open Sundays in October.

General admission is $28 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 on Sundays. Add $11.95 for fast pass. Immediate access is $50. Group rates available.

It’s the 20th year for the Factory of Terror with five shows every night, the brand-new gift shop and three bars on site. It’s one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the world.

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Rd., Medina

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. Also open Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in October, including Halloween.

Admission is $30. Speed passes are $42. Group rates available.

A 1-mile hayride deep into the woods in Medina County, then a quarter mile walk along a haunted trail. It ends with the Mortuary Haunted House. Covered wagons in case of rain.

Fortress of Fear Scream Park

12175 State St. NE, Alliance

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. Also open Oct. 10 and Halloween.

$20 for general admission or $30 for a fear pass. Rides are extra. Group rates available. College ID nights on Friday.

This is a fun park by day and a scream park by night. Not sold? Then check out this description: “Excavators working on the property among the ruins of the Fortress of Fear have unearthed even more terror for its most tenacious souls in 2021. These recent finding will have you dragging you lifeless and petrified bodies through the chilling corridors into the depths of the unknown.”

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Select nights Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

Tickets starting at $49.99.

Cedar Point gets spooky after dark during this annual Halloween event. Rides, rollercoasters, haunted mazes and scare zones await you.

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

Haunted Hydro

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are timed. Buy in advance online.

This experience features the Monstrous Woods and the Cursed Courtyard, as well as the legendary Haunted Hydro. There’s also escape experiences for $5.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight starting Sept. 18. Open Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Glow night on Nov. 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $28 for Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 for Sundays. Add fast pass for $12 more.

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins. Get there early for domestic beers from 6:30 to 7 p.m. No admission is required for the Parent Zone.

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center hosts tons of events throughout the year with the Lake Eerie Fearfest being one of Ohio’s top haunted houses. It’s even been featured on the Travel Channel.

Nightmare at Pioneer

10661 Kile Rd., Chardon

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets at $25.

Pioneer Waterland’s alter ego comes out in the fall with six outdoor scare zones. No age restriction, but not recommended for children under 12. Additional attractions including Zombie Shooting Range and Undead Mini Golf.

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Rd., Columbia Station (A portion of East River Road is closed so watch for detour signs.)

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. starting Sept. 24. Also open select Sundays and Thursdays in October from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There’s no shortage of creepy attractions at the Spooky Ranch. From the Haunted Hayride to Bloodslingers’ Saloon, this haunted house has extreme gore and in-your-face acting.

(Check websites for more on tickets, dates and times. Is your favorite spot missing? Email jsteer@fox8.com.)