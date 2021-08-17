2021 NFL Draft economic impact in Northeast Ohio revealed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2021 NFL Draft was a success for Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission reported Tuesday that the Draft provided the area with $42 million in economic impact.

160,000 people attended the Draft over the three days.

“Hosting the 2021 NFL Draft was a proud moment for our determined Cleveland community especially with it being one of the first major events to allow spectators in a safe manner since the pandemic began,” David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. “Although the economic impact wasn’t comparable to previous host cities due to limited capacities, the event extended far beyond the dollars and showcased our city to the world.”

The Draft was watched by 40.1 million viewers worldwide.

“…hosting the Draft was an incredible win compared to what our community went through a year ago,” Gilbert continued.