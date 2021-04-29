2021 fireworks: 4th of July celebration back in Mentor this summer

**Watch a past report from last summer on the fireworks business booming**

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Some things are getting back to a (new) normal — and that includes 4th of July celebrations!

The City of Mentor announced Thursday its Independence Day celebration, which includes fireworks and a concert, is returning this summer after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

The celebration will be held at Mentor Civic Center Park (8600 Munson Road) on Sunday, July 4. The city said Darryl Worley, national country recording artist, will peform on the main stage at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8 p.m., followed by a 25-minute fireworks display.

Food trucks will be set up to serve festival favorites; and beer, wine and sparkling beverages will also be available to buy.

Amphitheater grounds open at 6 p.m. Those who come out are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Coolers are okay to bring, but no pets or outside alcohol or tents are allowed.

The city said COVID-19 protocols will be observed and concert capacity will be limited. No ticket is needed for the event; entry will be on a first-come/first-served basis.

