2020 St. Jude Dream Home construction update

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) -- It's been a couple months since our big St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon, so we wanted to give everyone an update.

Cleveland Custom Homes is progressing with construction on the home in Olmsted Falls. It's valued at around $500,000, and has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

There will be a change with tours this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a virtual tour coming up in mid May. We will have more information for you on that including a link very soon. Since there won't be traditional open house tours, the $10K shopping spree courtesy of Fish Furniture and the LiteHouse Traeger Grill will no longer be offered to visitors.

The giveaway date for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is June 17.